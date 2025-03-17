Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 12:46PM MDT until March 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Raft River Region.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.