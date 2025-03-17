Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 2:54AM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 18
and 24 inches; amounts will range between 4 and 8 inches across
the northern half of Yellowstone. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph
over the higher elevations through much of the morning and
subsiding by this evening.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and
Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes over
Teton/Togwotee Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .