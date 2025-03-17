Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 5:20PM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 18

and 24 inches; amounts will range between 4 and 8 inches across

the northern half of Yellowstone. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph

over the higher elevations through much of the morning and

subsiding by this evening.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and

Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes over

Teton/Togwotee Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .