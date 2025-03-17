Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 12:40PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.