Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 12:40PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, Caribou Range, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting of
snow is likely. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.