Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 12:40PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting of snow is likely. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

