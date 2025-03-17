Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 2:54AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5

inches in the Jackson/Star Valleys; 2 to 4 inches in Pinedale and

Bondurant. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and Upper Green River Basin

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will increase near Pinedale early

Tuesday morning, increasing in the Jackson/Star Valleys late in

the morning into the early afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .