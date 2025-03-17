Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 2:54AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches in the Jackson/Star Valleys; 2 to 4 inches in Pinedale and
Bondurant. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and Upper Green River Basin
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will increase near Pinedale early
Tuesday morning, increasing in the Jackson/Star Valleys late in
the morning into the early afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .