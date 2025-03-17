Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 4:36PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches

with up to 12 inches on upper slopes and ridges. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Bear River Range, Caribou Range, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting of

snow is likely. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.