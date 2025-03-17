Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 4:36PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 11:24 PM
Published 4:36 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches
with up to 12 inches on upper slopes and ridges. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, Caribou Range, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting of
snow is likely. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content