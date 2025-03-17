Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 5:20PM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 18 inches in the higher

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes over Salt

River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .