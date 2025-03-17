Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 5:45AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7

inches below 7000 feet with 7 to 11 inches of snow above 7000

feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Blowing snow will reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.