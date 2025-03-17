Winter Weather Advisory issued March 17 at 5:45AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches below 7000 feet and accumulations between 6 and 11 inches

above 7000 feet. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear River Range, Caribou Range, Marsh

and Arbon Highlands, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Blowing snow

will reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.