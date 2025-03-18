Wind Advisory issued March 18 at 1:37AM MDT until March 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Raft River Region.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.