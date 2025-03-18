Winter Storm Warning issued March 18 at 12:10PM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and
Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute over
Teton/Togwotee Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .