Winter Storm Warning issued March 18 at 2:02AM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches; 1 to 2
inches across Yellowstone NP. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph
through much of the morning and decreasing through the afternoon.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and
Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes over
Teton/Togwotee Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .