Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 11:43AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The threat has ended. Snow showers will continue with only
localized amounts over 1 inch expected.
The threat has ended. Snow showers will continue with only
localized amounts over 1 inch expected.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.