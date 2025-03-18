Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 12:10PM MDT until March 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening commute over Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .