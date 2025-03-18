Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 1:36AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Raft River Region.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.