Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 2:02AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and Upper Green River Basin
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .