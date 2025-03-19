Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 12:34PM MDT until March 20 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Secure outdoor objects.