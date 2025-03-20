Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 9:56AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor impacts from snow is

greater than 60-90 percent. Total snow accumulations up to 7-14

inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Below

4000 feet, a trace to 1 inch of snow will be possible, especially

on un-paved surfaces.

* WHERE…In IDAHO, Eastern Lemhi County, Northern Clearwater

Mountains, and Southern Clearwater Mountains. In MONTANA, West

Glacier Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, and Lower Clark

Fork Region. MOUNTAIN PASS impacts likely to Lookout, Marias,

Lolo, and Lost Trail passes.

* WHEN…From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ Friday to noon MDT /11 AM PDT/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from

snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.