Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:12PM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake
River Plain.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.