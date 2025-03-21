Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 1:00PM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. Gusty winds could
cause lower visibility due to blowing snow, along with localized
drifting in Jackson Hole.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .