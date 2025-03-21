Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 1:00PM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches in mountain valleys, and 8 to 12 inches for mountains and

passes, with localized higher totals on the highest peaks. Winds

gusting 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling over mountain passes.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .