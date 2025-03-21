Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 12:52AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of moderate impacts from snow is
greater than 80 percent. Total snow accumulations up to 8-16
inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Below
4000 feet, a trace to 1 inch of snow will be possible, especially
on un-paved surfaces.
* WHERE…In IDAHO, Eastern Lemhi County, Northern Clearwater
Mountains, and Southern Clearwater Mountains. In MONTANA, West
Glacier Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, and Lower Clark
Fork Region.
* WHEN…From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ this evening to noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to
normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A burst of intense snowfall rates and strong
winds will accompany a cold frontal passage across Lookout and
Marias Passes as early as Friday evening before reaching Lost
Trail early Saturday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.