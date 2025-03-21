Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 2:16AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches, 6 to 12 inches across the highest peaks and above pass

level. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.