Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 2:16AM MDT until March 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, 6 to 12 inches across the highest peaks and above pass
level. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Saturday Night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

