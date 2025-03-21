Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 2:25PM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, 6 to 12 inches across the highest peaks and above pass
level. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and north and west of Sun Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
impact visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.