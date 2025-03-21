Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 2:25PM MDT until March 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches, 6 to 12 inches across the highest peaks and above pass

level. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Saturday Night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will impact

visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.