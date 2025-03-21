Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 2:59AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of moderate impacts from snow is

greater than 80 percent. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Below

4000 feet, a trace to 1 inch of snow will be possible, especially

on un-paved surfaces.

* WHERE…In IDAHO, Eastern Lemhi County, Northern Clearwater

Mountains, and Southern Clearwater Mountains. In MONTANA, West

Glacier Region and Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ this evening to noon MDT /11 AM

PDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to

normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A burst of intense snowfall rates and strong

winds will accompany a cold frontal passage across Marias Passes

as early as Friday evening before reaching Lost Trail early

Saturday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.