Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:55AM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. Gusty winds could

cause lower visibility due to blowing snow, along with localized

drifting in Jackson Hole.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .