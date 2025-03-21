Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:55AM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches in mountain valleys, and 8 to 12 inches for mountain peaks
and passes, with localized higher totals in the highest Tetons.
Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Western Wind River Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions over mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling over mountain passes.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .