Special Weather Statement issued March 22 at 1:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty thundershowers 7

miles west of Driggs, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph and graupel/pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow may

reduce visibility to below a mile at times.

Locations impacted include…

Victor, Tetonia, Tetonia Research Station, Felt, Green Canyon Hot

Springs, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, and Drummond.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.