Special Weather Statement issued March 22 at 1:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 1:59 PM

At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty thundershowers 7
miles west of Driggs, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph and graupel/pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow may
reduce visibility to below a mile at times.

Locations impacted include…
Victor, Tetonia, Tetonia Research Station, Felt, Green Canyon Hot
Springs, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, and Drummond.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

