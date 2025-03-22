Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 10:36AM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake
River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

