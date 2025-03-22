Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 11:37AM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 7:00 PM
Published 11:37 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches below
7000 feet and 2 to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting around
50 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will impact
visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

