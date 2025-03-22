Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:10AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches,
3 to 6 inches across the highest peaks and above pass level. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and north and west of Sun Valley.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.