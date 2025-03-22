Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:10AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches,

3 to 6 inches across the highest peaks and above pass level. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and north and west of Sun Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.