Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:10AM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 to 4 inches,
4 to 8 inches above pass level. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.