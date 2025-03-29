Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 9:33AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Published 9:33 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from
around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 70 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of
snow is 20 percent.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Highway 28
Tendoy to Lone Pine, Shoup, Bannock Pass, Williams Creek Summit,
Salmon, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

