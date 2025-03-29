Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 9:33AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from

around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 70 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of

snow is 20 percent.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Highway 28

Tendoy to Lone Pine, Shoup, Bannock Pass, Williams Creek Summit,

Salmon, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.