Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:04PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches below 7500 feet and between 8 to 14 inches above 7500 feet.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou
Range.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially
through mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Monday and Tuesday commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.