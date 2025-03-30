Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:04PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches below 7500 feet and between 8 to 14 inches above 7500 feet.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou
Range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially
through mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Monday and Tuesday commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

