Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:04PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8

inches below 7500 feet and between 8 to 14 inches above 7500 feet.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,

Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou

Range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially

through mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Monday and Tuesday commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.