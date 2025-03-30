Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:04PM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches below 7000 feet and between 5 and 10 inches above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially through

mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.