Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:04PM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches below 7000 feet and between 5 and 10 inches above 7000 feet.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially through
mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.