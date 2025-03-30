Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 3:31AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snowfall accumulations up to 2 inches in

higher valleys with 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and passes.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Butte, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville, Williams Creek Summit, Lemhi Pass, Homestake Pass,

Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, MacDonald Pass, Georgetown Lake,

and Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…For most areas, plan for slushy and slippery roads. Use

caution while driving. Localized areas of very difficult to

impossible travel, mainly over Homestake Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.