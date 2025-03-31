Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 1:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
HAZARDS…A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to
less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is so intense
that it is producing lightning and thunder. The snow will accumulate
very rapidly.
LOCATION AND MOVEMENT…At 114 PM MDT, a band of heavy snow was near
Boulder, which is near Pinedale moving northeast at 50 MPH.
THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR…
Boulder Lake around 120 PM MDT.
SAFETY INFO…
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of
heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
may lead to accidents.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.