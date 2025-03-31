Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 1:49PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

HAZARDS…A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to

less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is so intense

that it is producing lightning and thunder. The snow will accumulate

very rapidly.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT…At 148 PM MDT, a band of heavy snow was along

a line extending from 14 miles west of Boysen State Park to 15 miles

east of La Barge to near Sage Junction and moving southeast at 25

MPH.

THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR…

Fossil Butte National Monument, Fort Washakie, Ethete, Kinnear,

Dickinson Park, Fontenelle Reservoir, Big Sandy Opening, and Ocean

Lake around 155 PM MDT.

Wind River Peak and Kemmerer around 200 PM MDT.

Elkol and Diamondville around 205 PM MDT.

Milford around 210 PM MDT.

Fontenelle around 215 PM MDT.

Lander, Riverton, and Worthen Meadows Reservoir around 220 PM MDT.

Arapahoe, Sinks Canyon State Park, Hidden Valley, Hudson, Opal,

and Frye Lake around 225 PM MDT.

Upper Silas Lake and Boysen State Park around 230 PM MDT.

SAFETY INFO…

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.