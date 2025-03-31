Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 4:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers with
embedded thunder along a line extending from 9 miles west of
Minidoka to 8 miles east of Declo to 6 miles northwest of Almo.
Movement was east at 55 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH. Burley Municipal Airport gusted
to 53 MPH at 425 PM, and Valley Interchange along
Interstate 84 gusted to 53 MPH at 415 PM.
SOURCE…Radar indicated and weather station confirmed.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Yale Rest Area, Rupert, Declo, Rockland, Massacre Rocks,
Minidoka, Paul, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Malta, Kimama, Pilar
Butte, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction, Lake
Walcott, Oakley, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba, and Burley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If you observe any wind damage, please report your observations to
the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or
social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.