Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 5:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just

west of Saint Charles, or 10 miles northwest of Bear Lake Idaho

Portion, moving east at 45 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Saint Charles, Dingle, Minnetonka Cave, Bloomington, Border Summit,

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Fish Haven, Paris, and Pegram.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If you observe any wind damage, please report your observations to

the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or

social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.