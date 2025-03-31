Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

HAZARDS…A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to

less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is so intense

that it is producing lightning and thunder. The snow will accumulate

very rapidly.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT…At 632 PM MDT, a band of heavy snow was along

a line extending from near Middle Piney Lake to 6 miles northwest of

Calpet to 6 miles east of Lake Viva Naughton to 8 miles south of Sage

Junction and moving east at 45 MPH.

THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR…

Fossil Butte National Monument, Calpet, and Lake Viva Naughton

around 635 PM MDT.

La Barge around 640 PM MDT.

Fontenelle Reservoir and Kemmerer around 645 PM MDT.

Marbleton, Big Piney, and Diamondville around 650 PM MDT.

Elkol around 655 PM MDT.

Fontenelle around 710 PM MDT.

Opal around 715 PM MDT.

Boulder around 730 PM MDT.

SAFETY INFO…

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.