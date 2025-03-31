Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 1:04PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and

8 inches. Total snow accumulations through Tuesday evening

expected to be between 4 and 8 inches in mountain valleys, and 8

to 12 inches for mountains and passes, with localized higher

totals on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult and could impact the Monday

evening and Tuesday morning commutes, especially across Togwotee

Pass, Teton Pass, and Salt River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .