Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 1:04PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and
8 inches. Total snow accumulations through Tuesday evening
expected to be between 4 and 8 inches in mountain valleys, and 8
to 12 inches for mountains and passes, with localized higher
totals on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult and could impact the Monday
evening and Tuesday morning commutes, especially across Togwotee
Pass, Teton Pass, and Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .