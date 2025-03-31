Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 1:17PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou
Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.