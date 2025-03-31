Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 1:17PM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected Above 6000 feet elevation. Total snow
accumulations up to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

