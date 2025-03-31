Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 1:17PM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.