Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 12:52AM MDT until April 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches in mountain valleys, and 8 to 12 inches for mountains and
passes, with localized higher totals on the highest peaks. Winds
gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions over mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .