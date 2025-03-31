Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 2:42AM MDT until March 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches below 7000

feet and 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over

mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.